Grande Prairie city councillors unanimously threw their weight behind a proposed Alberta Urban Municipalities Association resolution asking for a dedicated amount of provincial funding for cities that act as a regional service centre to neighbouring municipalities.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says new funding could allow the city to offset costs associated with properties and services that don’t generate taxes. She adds municipalities like Grande Prairie certainly falls into the category of a regional hub.

“To support regional centres, where typically things such as churches, non-profits, and social housing programs exist,” she says.

“Snow removal, fire services, storm drain, and infrastructure upgrades and improvements for facilities that have no tax revenue [coming] from them, are at a cost to the municipality,” she adds.

As part of a report to council, city staff say at one point, the Alberta government did allow for such funding to be used through a component of the Alberta Community Partnership (ACP) grant.

The ACP in its current form, according to the province, pushes to improve the long-term sustainability of municipalities and includes $25.4 million in funding available Alberta-wide as part of the 2021/2022 budget.

One of several AUMA leaders caucus meetings will take place in Sexsmith on June 22nd, with the AUMA annual convention, where the resolution will likely be further debated, will take place in Edmonton this November.