The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 13-year-old.

Police say 13-year-old Aprillia Jones was last seen in the Grande Prairie area at approximately 12:50 p.m. on July 3rd.

Jones is 5’4″, 100 pounds, with green eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to her whereabouts is urged to call the Grande Prarie RCMP or Crimestoppers.