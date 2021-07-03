A 23-year-old man has been reported missing from Grande Prairie. The RCMP says Carson Ribbonleg was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on July 1st and may be travelling to Fort Vermilion.

Ribbonleg is described as 5’7″ and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark coloured pants.

Police say there is concern for his wellbeing and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.