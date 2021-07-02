The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area is very high (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

After several days at the extreme level, the wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now very high. Alberta Wildfire says rain has given the region a temporary cool down and good enough coverage to dampen fine fuels.

“But the potential for wildfires remains,” adds Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke, noting drought conditions and record heat along with a forecast of gusty winds between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour will cause extreme fire behaviour and allow fires to grow rapidly.

Wildfire crews are out Friday checking lightning hot spots for new wildfires. A fire restriction is still in effect for the forest area, meaning all fire permits are suspended while safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds and backyard fire pits are allowed.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 56 wildfires burning more than 63 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.