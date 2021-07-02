Emma Muise was last seen in Grande Prairie on July 1st. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

The Grande Prairie RCMP says Emma Muise has been found safe.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 15-year-old girl. Authorities say 15-year-old Emma Muise was last seen on July 1st in the Grande Prairie area.

Emma is described as standing around 5’8″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and jeans.

Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing and are urging anyone with information into Emma Muise’s whereabouts to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.