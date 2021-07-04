The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as moderate. (Alberta Wildfire)

Despite the historic heatwave that saw Grande Prairie reach record-breaking temperatures lifting, the wildfire danger in the region remains high.

Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke says because of the excruciatingly dry conditions seen across the Grande Prairie Forest Area over the last couple of weeks, powerful rainstorms can help, they can also add a whole new level of risk when it comes to fires kicking off.

“Right now, it’s a lightning strike that would cause that live scrub fire… It’s one of those deep burning fires we are scared of,” she says.

“I usually talk about fine fuels, and they’re dry too, but it takes a long time for those heavy fuels to get dry, and it also takes a long time for them to rehydrate.”

Burke says off-highway vehicle users are also asked to keep a close eye on their machines at this time, and heat on the units can rise quickly and could potentially spark a blaze without the users’ knowledge.

“Your quad gets hot in certain areas, under the wheel wells, and around the muffler, and debris heats up, especially if you’re driving through wet spots and then dry spots,” she says.

“The wet spots will dry off quickly on your muffler and drop off inadvertently, and when it drops off, it could smolder in the grass, and with wind, those fires can be very dangerous,” she adds.

Between June 27th and June 30th, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city was broken four times, with the new highest record reaching 41.5 degrees Celsius in the stretch.