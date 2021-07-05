The sundial at Centre 2000 will be lit up green on Monday to help mark National Injury Prevention Day in Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie and Area Safe Communities Executive Director Cindy Blinston says accidents can happen in the blink of an eye, but doing as much as you can to mitigate the severity of any potential accident could mean the difference between life and death.

“Often we don’t think about prevention under after something has happened, our goal is to start a conversation around it before someone has to suffer a tragedy,” she says.

Blinston says in 2021, they will be focusing their attention on predictable and preventable injuries that are likely to change how you live your life. She says things like injuries to the head, neck, and spine could quickly lead to loss of life, or at a minimum, a massive shift in day-to-day abilities.

She adds decisions made before driving is only one example of proactive prevention, it is something teachable from a very young age. She hopes those who lead by example can then help keep the next generation safer.

“If you [take] that extra 10 seconds to put on your seatbelt, make sure our mirrors are positioned and do those pre-check things and then get on the road with a safety mindset and avoiding those distractions,” she says.

“Those little choices we make can make a big difference can make a big difference in protecting our ability to live a happy and full life.”

It’s the fifth year National Injury Prevention Day will be marked in Grande Prairie.