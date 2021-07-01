A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge- Valleyview region. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursdayafternoon, evening, and overnight.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.