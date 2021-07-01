After a closure of nearly a year, O’Brien Provincial Park has reopened to the public. Alberta Parks confirmed Wednesday the park can again be used.

It has been closed since July 28, 2020, due to damage and hazards caused by overland flooding. The area received heavy rainfall throughout the month and at one point a flood warning led to the evacuation of the park.

The province notes the lower riverside trail west of the day-use area is still closed due to downed trees and significant erosion. The upper trail can be accessed by the park entrance.

The season will last until November 1st.