Residents in Grande Cache are being urged to reduce their non-essential water use. The request from Hamlet as the extreme heatwave continues to blanket the region, in addition to the lack of rain in the municipality.

Non-essential water includes watering gardens, lawns, washing cars, and filling swimming pools. Officials say the water restriction is to ensure there is enough water available for fire protection. The restriction will remain in place until further notice.