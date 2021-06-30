A majority of provincial COVID-19 restrictions are set to be lifted on Thursday. These include indoor social gatherings, retail capacity limits, as well as the provincial indoor mask mandate. However, masks may still be required in limited and specific settings.

The announcement to reopen was made by Premier Jason Kenney on June 18th, after the 70 per cent first dose vaccination threshold was met.

Earlier this month, Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton said now that the majority of restrictions one of the most important aspects of getting the economy back up and running is simply getting people back to work as quickly as possible. She adds, at least anecdotally, it seems as if businesses across the region are ready to do their part.

“I see out in the community that many businesses are starting to hire, and the ‘for hire’ signs in the windows of shops is a great sign, and I’m really looking forward to the continued growth within our community.”

COVID-19 restrictions in one form or another have been in place in the City of Grande Prairie, and much of Alberta, since March 2020.