With Canada Day right around the corner, the City of Grande Prairie will see a handful of in-person events as provincial health orders are also set to lift on the day of celebrations.

Kicking off July 1st, Muskoseepi Park will have live entertainment featuring Canadian music artists and food trucks for a Picnic in the Park from noon to 5 p.m.

A second concert with The Derina Harvey Band and special guests The North Bloods, Kyle McKearney, and McKindred will follow from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event has been moved into the Bowes Event Centre at Revolution Place although, ticket holders will still be able to use their previously purchased tickets.

The night will end with drive-in fireworks at both Muskoseepi Park and the Community Knowledge Campus east football field. The fireworks are set to kick off at 11:30.

Tickets for the concert at Bowes Event Centre can be found on the Revolution Place website, or residents can watch for free on the City of Grande Prairie’s youtube channel.