The City of Grande Prairie says one of the concerts slated to take place on Canada Day will be in a new venue. The city says the concern, initially scheduled to be outdoors at the H.A. Rice Plaza will now take place at the Bowes Events Centre inside Revolution Place due to inclement weather, which includes both high heat, and the risk of thunderstorms in the evening on July 1st.

Officials say all tickets purchased for the show will still be honoured. Other events, including the live music at Muskoseepi Park, and double fireworks display, will carry on as scheduled.