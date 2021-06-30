The area affected by a power outage in the north end of Grande Prairie (ATCO Electric)

Another power outage has been reported in the Grande Prairie area. ATCO Electric says 331 customers in the Northridge, Scenic Ridge, Lakeland, and Crystal Lake Estates area have been without power since 7:06 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation. The estimated repair time is 9:30 p.m.

Several residents in the area also reported a brief outage Monday night. ATCO confirmed outages in the Lakeland and MacRae Industrial Park areas.

An outage is also affecting 160 ATCO Electric customers in the west side of Sexsmith. The power went out around 6:55 p.m. and the estimated time of restoration is also 9:30 p.m. The cause is also being assessed.