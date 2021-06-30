County of Grande Prairie fire crews responded to three blazing fires during the hottest day recorded in the area’s history.

First, a burn barrel started a grass fire that spread to two outbuildings and a vehicle near Range Road 40 and Township Road 730. While there, another grass fire was reported at Highway 43 and Range Road 43.

That one was reportedly accidentally sparked by haying equipment striking a rock. It grew to roughly half an acre and was extinguished.

The final call of the afternoon sent firefighters to a side-by-side fire on the Kleskun Creek Grazing Reserve around 3:30 p.m. That turned into a grass fire and crews were still on scene as of 6 p.m. Residents are being reminded to keep OHV’s out of tall grass as they ignite easily in these weather conditions.

The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service says with the high temperatures across the region, more firefighters are being called to help so members can rest and cool down.