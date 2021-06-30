A red flag warning has been issued for much of central and northern Alberta (Supplied, Alberta Wildfire)

There is now an extreme wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Alberta Wildfire increased the level Tuesday, explaining current weather conditions are making it easy for fires to start and spread.

“Gusty winds along with an intense heatwave continues to generate widespread crossover conditions.”

A red flag warning has also been issued for June 30th for the Grande Prairie area and much of central and northern Alberta. It is considered the highest alert and means conditions pose a critical degree of danger to fire line personnel and the public.

A fire restriction remains in place for the forest area, meaning all fire permits have been suspended but safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds and backyard fire pits are allowed. A fire restriction is also in place for the County of Grande Prairie.

Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke urges everyone to use extreme caution and to call 310-FIRE if they spot a wildfire. She also encourages residents to download the new Alberta Wildfire app which has a GPS function and the option to upload videos of wildfires to report them.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st there have been 49 wildfires burning nearly 63 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.