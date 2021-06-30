Three residents in Avondale have been displaced from their home after a house fire on Tuesday afternoon. The Grande Prairie Fire Department says it responded to reports of a house fire just before 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible and the fire was venting out of the windows. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain the scene.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The fire department says it is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.