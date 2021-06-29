Water quality advisory lifted at Young’s Point Provincial Park Beach
Young's Point Provincial Park (Alberta Parks)
Swimmers can once again cool down in water at Young’s Point Provincial Park after Alberta Health Services has lifted a water quality advisory for the area.
AHS initially issued the advisory in June 11th, after elevated levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.
The provincial health body says visitors and residents should still refrain from d drinking or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time.