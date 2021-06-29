The air quality in the Grande Prairie area could worsen as hot and sunny conditions continue. Environment Canada has issued a special air quality advisory for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region, noting stagnant weather conditions under a ridge of high pressure are causing pollutants at the surface to build up with time.

As of 4 p.m., Environment Canada says the Air Quality Health Index for the city is at a four, which is a moderate risk, while the Peace Airshed Zone Association’s monitor ranks it at a five, which is also considered a moderate risk. PAZA says it is a three in Beaverlodge and Wembley, which is considered low.

It’s expected the air quality will be at its worst in the evenings during the heatwave. In the meantime, people could experience symptoms like increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath, with children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease like asthma are especially at risk.