Despite one hurdle being cleared on Monday, Grande Prairie City Council is looking for more debate on the proposed Community Care Centre before moving any further.

The rezoning of the building from its current state as the Stonebridge Hotel, to a potential development to be used for permanent supported housing and transitional housing was approved. However, the development permit, which is the next step in the process, has been put on hold.

Councillor Dylan Bressey says while council decided that the project could be a good fit for the neighbourhood, they’re feeling a lack of detailed plans about the site itself must be determined first.

“What kind of outdoor amenities will be on-site, so people don’t have to leave the premises… council wants to know more about fencing and lighting and those other ways the property will be improved and changed to potentially make this a successful project,” he adds.

Bressey says they’ve been at a slight disadvantage when it comes to the unveiling of details about the project, as the development permit had to be submitted back in mid-May before any public engagement had happened.

“There aren’t a lot of details attached to the development permit because the administration wanted to hear from the community before they developed those details,” he says. “It certainly is an awkward process, but it’s what’s required for us to follow the Municipal Government Act.”

If the conditional offer to purchase the building for $12.5 million is ratified, the hotel will be turned into Community Supportive Housing with 24 hour supports offered to tenants. It’s not known how long the report from city administration, detailing landscaping features, among other things, will take before it’s back in front of council.