Southbound traffic is being rerouted on 98 Street at 101 Avenue due to a sinkhole in the road. (MyGrandePrairieNow, Staff)

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 98 Street and 101 Avenue due to a sinkhole in the road.

Crews are currently working to barricade the sinkhole. The city says emergency crews are currently onsite rerouting southbound traffic and helping with the public safety of residents.