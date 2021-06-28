The Grande Prairie Legion is gearing up for its double-hit grand reopening on July 9th and 10th.

With COVID-19 restrictions set to lift on Canada Day, Grande Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Vice President Frank Skolly says this is a perfect opportunity for people to get out and socialize again.

“You can actually socialize, before yes you could go out, but you couldn’t socialize with people at other tables. This will be an opportunity to actually socialize.”

On Friday, July 9th, members and guests are invited for a steak dinner with a 50/50 in-house draw, karaoke, and open darts. Skolly says guests can put on their dancing shoes for the Steve Cassell Band that will be playing live in the legion on Saturday, July 10th.

“We are very excited to get going again, I’m sure a lot of our members are going to be happy to get out and do some socializing and hopefully we see new members too.”

Skolly says, for now, the plan is to open every weekend over the summer, adding that on normal years, the legion is open between Tuesday to Saturday.

“But we’re just going to slowly reopen it as we get volunteers to help run the place, so for now it’s just going to be open Fridays and Saturdays.”

Skolly says during the pandemic, they built a new bar to replace the old one, which they believe was from 1964. He says both the old bar and the new bar will be in the building for the grand reopening.

“It’ll be an opportunity for people to say goodbye to the old one and take a look at the new one,” he adds.

The Grande Prairie Legion is looking for volunteers over the next couple of weeks to help kick off the grand farewell reopening tour.

The Legions steak dinner starts at 5 pm on July 9th and the doors open at 7 pm on July 10th for the dance.