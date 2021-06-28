The Fairview Health Complex Emergency department will be without an on-site physician for several hours on both Monday and Tuesday. According to the Alberta Health Services website, the emergency department will close at 3:30 a.m. June 28th, reopening at 7 a.m. the same day. The department will then reclose at 7 p.m. Monday evening, reopening at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29th.

Alberta Health Services says nurses will be on-site throughout the closures, however, some EMS calls will be re-routed to surrounding facilities in the region, including the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie.