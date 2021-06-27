The potentially historic heat wave in Alberta has already led to weather records being set in Grande Prairie.

A high of 30.2 degrees Celsius and low of 13.2 degrees were recorded at the Grande Prairie Airport Friday. The previous June 25th record maximum high was 30 degrees set in 1967 and the previous record maximum low was 12.8 degrees set in 1972.

On Saturday, another four records were unofficially broken. It reached a high of 33.5 degrees, besting the previous June 26th maximum high of 32.3 degrees set in 2006.

The low for the day was 16.3 degrees, a degree warmer than the 15.3 degrees recorded on that day in 1988. The maximum dew point was 15.1 degrees, when the previous record was 15 degrees set in 1996, and the humidex reached a maximum of 36, four higher than the 32 felt on June 26, 2006.

More records are surely in the works for the next several days, with daily highs of 37 degrees, 40 degrees, 42 degrees, and 39 degrees in the forecast for Sunday through Wednesday.

A heat warning remains in effect for almost all of Alberta with little to no reprieve from the heat expected. Residents are urged to take precautions to protect themselves like spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible, drinking plenty of water, and not leaving any people or pets inside a closed vehicle for any period of time.