A fire restriction is in effect for the County of Grande Prairie (AlbertaFireBans.ca)

Setting off fireworks will be a no-go this weekend in the County of Grande Prairie. It has issued a fire restriction for the entire municipality, which includes the towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley, and the Village of Hythe.

The restriction means no new fire or fireworks permits will be issued and existing permits are suspended until further notice. Recreational fire pits that are approved with permits are allowed, along with propane fire pits and campfires in campgrounds.

The region is experiencing extreme heat and dry conditions that are expected to get even worse heading into next week. Regional Fire Service Chief Dan Verdun is asking residents to be extra careful and only burn when necessary due to the very high wildfire risk.

“We’re asking residents to use their common sense as temperatures continue to rise. Please only burn when absolutely necessary and take all the proper precautions.

A fire restriction is already in effect for the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Existing fire permits have been suspended and all outdoor fires permitted must be extinguished unless approved to continue by a Forest Officer.

Safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds and backyard fire pits are allowed in the forest area. Wood campfires on public land and fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited.