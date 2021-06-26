Horse Lake First Nation is holding Pride events for the first time (Supplied, Horse Lake First Nation)

For the first time, Horse Lake First Nation will be celebrating Pride Month with a pair of events.

The first event on Sunday, June 27th will consist of shirt making, with kids invited to bring their creativity with tye-dye. On June 28th there will be a walk in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Horse Lake First Nation Director of Membership Services Shelby Horseman says the feedback they’ve received thus far has been great. She adds the decision to throw an event like this has been a long time coming.

“We realize that nothing like that has ever been done in Horse Lake; we wanted to create awareness and we want to make people feel like we’re all welcome,” she says. “We’re all one, and we just want to be able to celebrate all people.”

Horseman says openly being part of the LGBTQIA2S+ community can be something many people struggle with, and being an Indigenous person makes it even more difficult.

“Coming from a First Nation woman, it’s a little bit tough to be who you are, because we already deal with a lot of racism on a daily basis. I hope this really helps people be free and who they are, show their colours, and show all these different parts of them that make them.”

Tie-dye t-shirt and sign making will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the band office and the Pride community walk will happen at the health centre at 3 p.m. Monday.