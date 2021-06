The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 13-year-old.

Police say 13-year-old Aprillia Jones was last seen in the Grande Prairie area at approximately 8:00 a.m. on June 24th.

Jones is 5’4″, 85 pounds, with green eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing sweatpants and a hoodie.

Anyone with information in regard to her whereabouts is urged to call the Grande Prarie RCMP or Crimestoppers.