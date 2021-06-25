The crash that closed Highway 40 in the south part of Grande Prairie for much of Thursday claimed a life. The RCMP says a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s reported the pickup he was driving alone was heading southbound on 108 Street around 6:30 a.m. when it passed another southbound vehicle and hit a gravel truck heading northbound just south of 68 Avenue.

The driver of the gravel truck was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased’s name will not be released.

An investigation into the cause of the fatal crash will continue with the help of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist. No further updates are expected.