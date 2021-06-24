COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 23rd, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Four recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. 10 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Eight recovered and two new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 44 active cases in the municipality.

53.1 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 51.9 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

73 new cases were discovered across Alberta on Wednesday from just over 5,715 tests for a positivity rate of 1.2 per cent. 190 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19 province-wide, with 50 requiring the ICU.