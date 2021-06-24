Alberta Wildfire says the above average conditions, accelerating drying season and the recent windy conditions have combined to increase the potential for fire activity. (Supplied: Alberta Wildfire)

A fire restriction is now in place for the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Alberta Wildfire says the Wildfire danger level is very high due to the hot and dry temperatures expected in the coming weeks.

Under this restriction, all existing fire permits are suspended, and all outdoor fires burning under the permit must be extinguished immediately unless it has been approved to continue by a Forest Officer.

Alberta Wildfire says wood campfires on public land as well as fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited under the fire restriction.

Residents are still able to have wood campfires on private land, wood campfires within provincial campgrounds in a designated campfire ring, and backyard fire pits on private land.

Alberta Wildfire says under this advisory, briquette, propane, and natural gas barbeques and appliances are allowed as well as indoor wood fires and open flame oil devices.

The fire restriction will remain in effect until conditions approve.