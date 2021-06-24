Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin is defending his no vote on Bill C-6. Warkentin was one of 63 MPs who voted against the third reading of the bill restricting conversion therapy, which passed through the senate earlier this week.

Warkentin says his opposition was solely based on potential clarity issues when it comes to the wording of the bill itself. It amends the Criminal Code to ban the advertising or collecting of money for conversion therapy and also makes it illegal to force a minor to undergo the practice.

“This is a criminal justice reform act, and so it does carry severe penalties, criminal code penalties, including five years in prison, and I think it’s important as parliamentarians we get this legislation right,” Warkentin tells MyGrandePrairieNow.com.

“I think it’s very important that I do oppose conversation therapy, and any attempt to change somebody’s sexual orientation,” he adds.

Conversion therapy is described as a practice of trying to change a persons sexual orientation using psychological, physical, or spiritual interventions. Warkentin says the members of the Conservative Party of Canada were asking for amendments on the bill, specifically to make sure it was clear that it would target coercive practice, but wouldn’t criminalize conversations between families or those they seek potential advice from.

“School counsellors and kids, or individuals and their faith leaders, or whoever else they want to speak to, including medical support,” Warkentin explains.

The local MP says he believes there was a way the bill could have had support from across the House of Commons, but argues there was unwillingness by the Liberal Party to listen to some of the experts who backed the Conservative Party’s proposed amendments. He adds he has been inundated with correspondence from people across the Grande Prairie region since the vote was cast, and he hopes to be able to respond as quickly as possible to those who took the time to reach out with concerns, or support.

“I’m always happy to hear from constituents, and I’m thankful to have it. I’m happy to hear from people who are concerned, and those who have supportive comments, and certainly I’m getting both. I think it is important for me as a Member of Parliament to reflect the views and understand the views of all the people that live in the Peace Country because as the MP I serve all members.”

Peace River—Westlock MP Arnold Viersen also voted no on Bill C-6.