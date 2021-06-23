Eight recovered and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 50 active cases in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie. two recovered cases were also identified over the last 24 hours. 15 active COVID-19 cases remain in the region.

52.9 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 51.7 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

92 new cases were discovered across Alberta on Tuesday from 6,335 tests for a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent. Across the province, 199 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 56 requiring the ICU.