The City of Grande Prairie will be hosting free activities in Muskoseepi Park this summer (Supplied, City of Grande Prairie)

Starting this weekend, the City of Grande Prairie will be hosting a series of free events at both Muskoseepi and South Bear Creek Park.

“Saturdays at South Bear Creek Park” will include nature walks on June 26th and Disc Golf lessons on July 17th, while “Sundays in the Park” will offer up soapstone carving lessons, scavenger hunts, food trucks, and live entertainment at the amphitheater, yoga, and a mini food festival where local pizza chefs will be selling slices of their best pie. The Sunday events will take place weekly starting July 11th.

The city says, despite registration being required for all events, the selection of activities is free and family-friendly.

For more information about the summer programming, and in-depth schedules and times, head to the City of Grande Prairie website.