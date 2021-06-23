A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview area. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms have already developed and are expected to move towards the southeast throughout Tuesday evening. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe.

It’s noted large hail can damage property and cause injury.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.