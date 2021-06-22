Seven new and two recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 55 active cases in the municipality.

Six COVID-19 recoveries were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 17 cases of the virus remain in the region.

52.8 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 51.6 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

57new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Alberta on Monday from 5,019 tests for a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. Province-wide, 200 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 54 requiring the ICU.