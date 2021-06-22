A report has recommended that STARS Air Ambulance become the sole provider of helicopter emergency medical services in Alberta. It’s one of 11 recommendations made in a report on existing services, coverage gaps, best practices, procedures, and funding models.

Among the suggestions are using a single provider, bringing in new legislation, and integrating EMS dispatch.

As the proposed single provider, STARS would be asked to work with smaller providers. Provincial funding would rise from 23 per cent to 50 per cent.

Suggested legislation includes minimum requirements for air ambulances meant to create more consistency. It’s also recommended that HEMS dispatch be integrated with AHS EMS dispatch to become more efficient.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the government will be taking the feedback collected during the report to help guide them forward.

“We will be reviewing the report further and consulting with HEMS providers in the coming months to determine next steps.”

NDP Health Critic David Shepherd says he is disappointed with the recommendations.

“This is incredibly disrespectful to the community members who work so hard to help their fellow Albertans, and to the local businesses who have given so generously to keep them flying,” he says.

“This decision is another example of Tyler Shandro’s drive to centralize control of emergency services.”

Currently, STARS bases are in Calgary, Edmonton, and Grande Prairie.