COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 20th, 2021.

Two new and one recovered case of COVID-19 was reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. 50 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Two recovered and one new case of the virus was also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 23 active cases in the region.

52.6 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 51.5 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

60 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Alberta on Sunday from 2,833 tests for a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent. Province-wide, 214 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 56 requiring the ICU.