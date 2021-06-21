Grande Prairie is now ranked first for opioid-related deaths per capita in the province with 62.9 deaths per 100,000 in the first four months of this year. Lethbridge is second with 52.9 deaths per 100,000 people in the same time frame.

This after four more reported opioid-related deaths in Grande Prairie in the month of April, all of which were from non-pharmaceutical opioids.

Based on data released from the Alberta Government, 16 people in the city have now died from non-pharmaceutical opioids since the start of 2021, with three of the deaths reported in January, four in February, five in March, and four in April.

Fentanyl and its related drugs, as well as heroin, are considered to be non-pharmaceutical opioids, while prescribed opioids such as codeine, hydromorphone, and methadone are considered to be pharmaceutical opioids.

33 people died of accidental opioid poisoning in Grande Prairie in 2020, the highest recorded number in the city since opioid-related data collection began in 2016.