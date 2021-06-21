Six small businesses in Grande Prairie have been nominated for the Alberta Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) awards. The Grande Prairie-based businesses are Active Tots, B’Dazzled Spa, Bold and Brassy Boutique, Shinez Auto Detailing, To The Root Dental Hygiene, Headroom Inc.

AWE CEO Marcela Mandeville says the awards are given to women in Alberta who have proved to build success on their business to better the world around them. She adds there are outstanding women who are working tirelessly to build their businesses and their communities throughout the province.

“In every corner of Alberta, women entrepreneurs make positive changes and innovate to continue moving forward. Their efforts and achievements are truly remarkable.”

There are four AWE awards are the Emerging Entrepreneur Award, Indigenous Entrepreneur Award, Upsurge Award, and Celebration of Achievement Award.

The 152 nominees across Alberta will virtually get together on Tuesday for a virtual reception. From there, AWE says the finalists will be named in September with the final award gala taking place in October.

Since 2012 AWE awards have recognized over 800 female entrepreneurs in Alberta and have helped provide mentorship, leadership development, and business advising over the past 25 years.