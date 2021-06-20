COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 19th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Four new and two recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 49 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

One new case of the virus was also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 24 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

52.5 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 51.4 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Alberta on Saturday from 4,878 tests for a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent. Province-wide, 214 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 53 requiring the ICU.