Four new and two recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. There are now 47 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

One new and one recovered case of the virus were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 23 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

52.3 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 51.2 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Alberta on Friday from 5,055 tests for a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent. Province wide, 221 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 49 requiring the ICU.