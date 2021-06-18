Registered nurse Kristen Davis is the first in Grande Prairie to receive the COVID vaccine on Dec. 23, 2020. Davis works in the ICU at the Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) Hospital in Grande Prairie. (Supplied, AHS)

Residents in Grande Prairie can once again walk into the Montrose Cultural Centre to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment. Alberta Health Services says it has walk-in appointments available for the Moderna vaccine.

Alberta Health Services is offering this until further notice. The Montrose Cultural Centre is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Residents wanting to get their first dose are asked to bring their Alberta Health Care card and one piece of photo ID. Eligible Albertans include everyone born in 2009 or earlier.

In the AHS North zone, Fort McMurray, Lac La Biche, High Level, La Crete, and Fort Vermillion also are offering walk-in clinics for first dose COVID-19 vaccinations.