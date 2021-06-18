Ten new and five recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 45 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Two new and two recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the county over the last 24 hours. 25 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

52.1 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 51.1 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

70.2 per cent of Albertans ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With the provincial vaccination threshold hitting above 70 per cent, phase three of the provincial re-opening could come as early as July 1st.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 60.6 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 78.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 124 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 5,574 tests on Thursday for a positivity rate of 2.22 per cent. Province-wide, 124 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 58 requiring the ICU.