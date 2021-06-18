There has been a development in an ongoing police operation in the High Prairie area. The RCMP says an update on the incident near Winagami Lake Provincial Park is expected later this afternoon.

The latest information released is that an RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services units, and Air Services have an area contained where they believe a suspect to be hiding. The man is wanted on outstanding warrants and fled from police following a traffic stop Thursday.

Police have also confirmed an RCMP Police Service Dog was shot and killed as officers tracked the suspect into the woods after he failed to comply with a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. Lionel Ernest Grey is described as 190 pounds and 6’2″ with black hair and a dark complexion. He is believed to be wearing a black coat and grey sweater.

Authorities urge the public to steer clear of the scene near the entrance to the park. Residents in the High Prairie area are urged to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.