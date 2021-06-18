You won’t be able to head south of the border to go shopping for at least another month.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted Friday morning that the U.S. border closure to non-essential traffic is being extended until July 21st.

However, Blair says planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians and other details will be announced on Monday.

The federal government is under pressure to reopen the border from Canadian and American tourism groups.

The groups say tens of thousand of jobs are at risk and an entire second tourism season could be lost.

The closure was set to expire on June 21st before it was extended.