The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as moderate. (Alberta Wildfire)

The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been lowered to moderate for the first time since June 7th. Alberta Wildfire says they were able to lower the danger level thanks to a string of cooler weather, as well as widespread rain across the region.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 47 wildfires burning nearly 63 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.