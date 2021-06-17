Four recovered and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 40 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Four recovered and two new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the county over the last 24 hours. 25 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 53.9 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 78.7 cases per 100,000 people.

51.8 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 50.8 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well. 69.9 per cent of Albertans ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Across Alberta, 150 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 6,044 tests on Wednesday for a positivity rate of 2.48 per cent. Province-wide, 242 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 58 requiring the ICU.