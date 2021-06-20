Summer programming geared towards promoting positive mental health is kicking off at the end of June for students in the Grande Prairie region.

The Tri-District Wellness Team is a partnership between the Grande Prairie Public School District, Peace Wapiti School Division, and the Grande Prairie Catholic School Division from Alberta Health Services; Mental Health Capacity Building Project grant.

Grande Prairie Public School District Director of Inclusive Learning Nancy Gorgichuk says they’ve created programming geared towards educating youth self-awareness, as well as positive mental health.

“To provide that early intervention in regards to mental health for children, youth and then parents, and caregivers as to how to access,” she says.

Gorgichuk says the programming is offered at GPPSD, PWPSD, and GPCSD throughout the school year, and into the summer. She says additional grant funding from Alberta Health Services has extended the program into 2022 from its initial end date of March 2021.

“The students are in our school and the teachers are with them every day, so it’s supporting that connection,” she says. “What we’re transitioning into right now is summer programming, not just in Grande Prairie… but in the County of Grande Prairie as well.”

Gorgichuk says although the communities in the region worked well to carry out similar virtual programming last summer, she is excited they will be seeing the student’s faces this year.

“We’re so excited to say they’re outdoor programs this year because of course, we had to be virtual last year and because it is grant-based, we’re able to announce it’s free to the public,” she adds.

Programming will encompass three different age groups, with content separated for students aged 4-7, 8-10 are and 10-13.

Gorgichuk says GPPSD is looking into ways to add programming to high school students in the fall. The Tri-District Wellness Team programs offered in the region can be found here.