100 Avenue between 99 Street and 98 Street will be the next section of the city closed down to traffic as the fourth phase of the city’s downtown rehabilitation project continues to progress.

Business Ambassador Monty Haughian says parking will not be permitted in the area starting on Friday, as crews remove some of the existing infrastructure, including trees, with a full closure kicking off Saturday morning. Haughian adds they’re making good progress, despite a string of rainy and windy days in the region.

“This type of weather does cause problems with the big equipment, and the mud we have in this area gets pretty slippery, so it does affect how they work… but they’re moving along very well,” he says.

Now six weeks into construction, Haughian says he understands the frustration for motorists and pedestrians as work impacts two major roads. However, he says those in the community have done their best to make the situation work.

“The people of Grande Prairie have adapted very well to the movement around the work zone, and we hope that will continue.”

He adds the city has also recently filled and paved back alleys in the affected area for businesses. He adds they will continue to work together to make the construction period as small of an inconvenience as possible.

“We are working to try and make it more accessible in the back lanes, but the construction company paving the pathways in the front of the businesses helped keep the pedestrian traffic in the front entrances for the most part,” he adds.

Work on the $14 million fourth and final phase of the downtown rehabilitation project is expected to wrap up by October.