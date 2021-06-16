More than three months after they were first noticed, dead fish are being removed from Bear Creek. The City of Grande Prairie says it got approval for the necessary licence Wednesday.

Alberta Fish & Wildlife was made aware of a large quantity of dead fish making their way down the creek from Bear Lake on March 12th. The smell was noticeable in the area and the fish could be seen by people in Muskoseepi Park.

Originally, it was believed the deaths were caused by low oxygen levels. Testing is now being done to confirm it was due to bacteria growth.

The city will be working with the province mainly in Muskoseepi Park but the recovery area could stretch along Bear Creek. It’s reported there is no risk to the general public and people are asked to give crews space.